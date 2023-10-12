Merit Medical's (MMSI) New Launch to Expand Its Product Suite

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI announced the expansion of its Maestro Microcatheter product line, the new 165-cm Maestro length. Following the expansion, the product line now includes a new longer length for radial embolization procedures.

Merit Medical’s radial access portfolio also includes the recently launched PreludeSYNC EZ Radial Compression Device, PreludeSYNC Distal Radial Compression Device and Prelude IDeal Hydrophilic Sheath Introducer.

The latest launch is expected to boost Merit Medical’s embolotherapy portfolio within the Vascular – Peripheral product line of the broader Peripheral Intervention business on a global basis. The Peripheral Intervention business is a component of the Cardiovascular segment.

Significance of the Launch

Radial artery access is a minimally invasive approach to diagnosing and treating a wide range of medical conditions. The benefits of radial access include fewer bleeding complications, improved patient comfort and reduced procedure costs, unlike femoral access procedures or those performed via the femoral artery in the groin.

The availability of the new 165-cm Maestro length in a variety of catheter diameters is expected to support a wider range of embolization procedures.

Per management, the expansion of Merit Medical’s Maestro Microcatheter product line represents ongoing innovation and the reinvention of existing products. This will likely aid the company in enhancing the alignment of its portfolios with better patient outcomes worldwide.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global embolotherapy market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $5 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8%. Factors like the increasing incidences of peripheral vascular diseases and the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to provide a significant boost to Merit Medical’s business in the niche space.

Notable Developments

Last month, Merit Medical announced the U.S. commercial release of its Aspira Bottle, the latest addition to its drainage portfolio.

In July, Merit Medical announced its second-quarter 2023 results, where it saw a year-over-year uptick in its top and bottom lines. The company also registered revenue growth in both its segments and across all the product categories within its Cardiovascular unit. Robust performances in the United States and outside were also recorded.

