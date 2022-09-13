Merit Medical's (MMSI) Latest Launch to Boost Patient Care

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI recently announced the U.S. commercial release of the Prelude Roadster Guide Sheath. Following the release, the Prelude Roadster becomes the latest addition to the Merit Vascular-Peripheral Access portfolio, which includes introducers and other products like access kits, vessel dilators and accessories.

The latest launch is expected to solidify Merit Medical’s foothold in the global cardiovascular space.

Significance of the Release

Per Merit Medical’s estimates, around 6.5 million people aged 40 and older in the United States currently suffer from peripheral artery disease (PAD). Making this condition more serious is the fact that PAD is associated with a two-fold increased prevalence of heart failure and the risk of limb amputation. Procedures are performed to detect and open blocked vessels to diagnose and treat PAD.

The Prelude Roadster Guide Sheath has been designed for deliverability, visibility and resilience in tortuous peripheral vasculature anatomies. The device has been indicated for use in a variety of procedures and will also likely aid in delivering devices used to diagnose and treat the large patient population suffering from PAD.

Per management, the Prelude Roadster is expected to make peripheral procedures available to more patients, thereby improving and saving lives.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global peripheral vascular devices market size is anticipated to reach $13.4 billion by 2026 from $10.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.3%. Factors like rapid growth in the elderly population leading to the subsequent increase in the prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases and widespread unhealthy lifestyle choices are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to provide a significant boost to Merit Medical’s business globally.

Notable Developments

Last month, Merit Medical announced the launch of its SafeGuard Focus Cool Compression Device, an innovative addition to its SafeGuard platform.

In July, Merit Medical reported its second-quarter 2022 results, wherein it registered a year-over-year uptick in the top and the bottom lines. The company also saw revenue growth in both Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments, and across all product categories within its Cardiovascular unit. Solid product sales and robust performances in the United States and outside were also witnessed.

In July, Merit Medical also announced the U.S. commercial release of the smallest and shortest configuration in its Elation Pulmonary Balloon Dilator portfolio.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 13.6% in the past year compared with 10.5% fall of the industry and 8.8% decline of the S&P 500 composite.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Merit Medical carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV and McKesson Corporation MCK.

AMN Healthcare, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 3.2%. AMN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 15.7%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AMN Healthcare has lost 4.6% compared with the industry’s 32.5% fall in the past year.

ShockWave Medical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 33.1% for 2023. SWAV’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 180.1%.

ShockWave Medical has gained 30.4% against the industry’s 26.8% fall over the past year.

McKesson, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.1%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average beat being 13%.

McKesson has gained 78.3% against the industry’s 10.5% fall over the past year.



