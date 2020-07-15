Merit Medical To Pay $18 Mln To Settle DOJ Investigation Of Marketing & Promotional Practices

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) said that it has reached an agreement in principle with the Department of Justice to settle the DOJ's investigation of certain marketing and promotional practices. Merit currently expects to pay $18 million in connection with the resolution; however, Merit denies the allegations.

Additional details regarding the settlement will be released after the settlement documents are finalized, the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.