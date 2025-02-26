Merit Medical Systems Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $118.08, with a high estimate of $128.00 and a low estimate of $109.00. Observing a 2.34% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $115.38.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Merit Medical Systems is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $127.00 $128.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $117.00 $120.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $116.00 $122.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $116.00 $114.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $115.00 $114.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $128.00 $127.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $122.00 $109.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $114.00 $110.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $109.00 $109.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $110.00 $105.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $114.00 $114.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $103.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $127.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Merit Medical Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Merit Medical Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Merit Medical Systems's Background

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for use in interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment. The United States generates the majority of the revenue.

Key Indicators: Merit Medical Systems's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Merit Medical Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.81% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Merit Medical Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.18%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Merit Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Merit Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

