Merit Medical Systems Says Health Canada Approved Wrapsody Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis

May 06, 2025 — 09:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI), a healthcare technology company, Tuesday said that its Wrapsody Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis (CIE) received approval from Health Canada.

Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis is a device typically used in hemodialysis patients to help in treating stenosis or narrowing of blood vessels. The Wrapsody CIE was developed to treat patients on hemodialysis who experience vascular access stenosis.

The approval was supported by positive results from the Wrapsody Arteriovenous Access Efficacy (WAVE) study.

The company said it plans to begin immediate commercialization of the device throughout Canada.

