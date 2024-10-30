News & Insights

Stocks

Merit Medical Systems Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

October 30, 2024 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Merit Medical Systems ( (MMSI) ) has provided an announcement.

Merit Medical Systems reported a strong Q3 2024, with revenue reaching $339.8 million, marking a 7.8% increase from the previous year. Their non-GAAP earnings per share saw a 21% rise, reflecting robust financial performance despite challenges. The company also completed strategic acquisitions and updated its full-year guidance, demonstrating confidence in continued growth and profitability. Investors can expect ongoing focus on improving margins and cash flow, with key acquisitions set to bolster their market position.

See more insights into MMSI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.