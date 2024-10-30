Merit Medical Systems Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

Merit Medical Systems ( (MMSI) ) has provided an announcement.

Merit Medical Systems reported a strong Q3 2024, with revenue reaching $339.8 million, marking a 7.8% increase from the previous year. Their non-GAAP earnings per share saw a 21% rise, reflecting robust financial performance despite challenges. The company also completed strategic acquisitions and updated its full-year guidance, demonstrating confidence in continued growth and profitability. Investors can expect ongoing focus on improving margins and cash flow, with key acquisitions set to bolster their market position.

