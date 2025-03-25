Merit Medical Systems Reports Promising Six-Month and Twelve-Month Results for WRAPSODY CIE in WAVE Trial

Merit Medical announced WRAPSODY CIE trial results showing increased patency rates for hemodialysis patients at six and twelve months.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. announced promising results from the six- and twelve-month follow-ups of the WRAPSODY Arteriovenous Access Efficacy (WAVE) trial, which evaluates the WRAPSODY Chronic Indications of Efficacy (CIE) device designed to address stenosis in hemodialysis patients. At six months, the device achieved a target lesion primary patency rate of 89.8% and an access circuit primary patency rate of 72.6%. At twelve months, these rates were 70.1% and 58.1%, respectively, both significantly outperforming standard percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA). The WRAPSODY CIE received premarket approval from the FDA in December 2024 and is now commercially available in the U.S. and Europe. The results underscore the device's potential to extend functional vascular access in hemodialysis patients, and findings will be published in Kidney International and presented at the Society of Interventional Radiology’s annual meeting.

Potential Positives

The WRAPSODY CIE demonstrated superior efficacy at both six and twelve months for target lesion primary patency compared to standard percutaneous transluminal angioplasty, indicating its potential as a more effective treatment option for patients with vascular access issues.

The device received premarket approval from the FDA in December 2024 and has commenced commercialization in the U.S., which may lead to increased sales and market presence.

The WRAPSODY CIE is also available in the European Union and Brazil, enhancing itsglobal marketreach.

Positive endorsements from medical professionals regarding the durability and efficacy of the WRAPSODY CIE could improve clinician adoption and confidence in the device.

Potential Negatives

Despite showing initial promising outcomes, the WRAPSODY CIE's primary patency rates at 12 months (70.1% for target lesions and 58.1% for access circuits) suggest a potential decline in efficacy over time compared to early results, raising concerns about the long-term effectiveness of the device.



No significant difference in safety outcomes between the WRAPSODY CIE and standard PTA treatment was reported, which may undermine claims of superiority or advantages of the new device.



The study results may lead to questions about the commercial viability of the WRAPSODY CIE as the competition may leverage the decline in efficacy and safety equivalence to promote alternative solutions.

FAQ

What are the results of the WRAPSODY CIE at 6 months?

The WRAPSODY CIE achieved 89.8% target lesion primary patency and 72.6% access circuit primary patency.

When will the 12-month results of the WAVE trial be presented?

The 12-month results will be presented on March 30, 2025, at the Society of Interventional Radiology’s Annual Scientific Meeting.

What is the purpose of the WRAPSODY CIE device?

It is designed to restore vascular access in hemodialysis patients experiencing stenosis in their venous outflow circuit.

Who conducted the WAVE trial?

The WAVE trial was a multicenter, international study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the WRAPSODY CIE.

What regulatory approval did the WRAPSODY CIE receive?

The WRAPSODY CIE received premarket approval from the FDA in December 2024 for commercialization in the U.S.

At 12 months, the WRAPSODY CIE achieved 70.1% and 58.1% target lesion primary patency and access circuit primary patency, respectively.









SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader of healthcare technology, today announced that the six-month results from the randomized arm of the WRAPSODY Arteriovenous Access Efficacy (WAVE) trial are scheduled for publication in the April issue of





Kidney International





. Twelve-month results from the randomized arm of the WAVE trial are scheduled for presentation at the Society of Interventional Radiology’s 50



th



Annual Scientific Meeting in Nashville, TN. The podium presentation is scheduled for March 30, 2025, during the late-breaking trials session.





The creation of an arteriovenous fistula (AVF) to achieve long-term access to blood vessels (vascular access) is required for patients undergoing hemodialysis. However, narrowing (stenosis) of blood vessels in and around the AVF can interfere with hemodialysis delivery, resulting in potentially life-threatening consequences. The WRAPSODY CIE is designed to help clinicians restore vascular access in patients on hemodialysis who experience stenosis in their venous outflow circuit.





The WAVE trial is a multicenter, international, investigational device exemption (IDE) trial designed to evaluate the WRAPSODY CIE’s safety and efficacy over two years. In the randomized arm of the trial, 245 patients on hemodialysis who experienced stenosis in the venous outflow of their AVF were treated with the WRAPSODY CIE (n=122) or standard percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA, n=123).





Treatment efficacy was defined as the proportion of patients who did not require an intervention due to clinically driven target lesion revascularization or target lesion thrombosis (target lesion primary patency). An additional efficacy endpoint was the proportion of patients without loss of vascular access anywhere within the circuit from the time of their initial treatment to the need for reintervention or abandonment of vascular access (access circuit primary patency).





Primary safety was defined as the proportion of patients with safety events that negatively affected the vascular access or venous outflow circuit, excluding target lesion revascularization or thrombosis, which resulted in reintervention, hospitalization, or death.





Initial results at six months demonstrated that the target lesion primary patency was significantly higher for the WRAPSODY CIE vs. PTA (89.8% vs. 62.8%, p<0.0001). Similarly, the access circuit primary patency was significantly higher for the WRAPSODY CIE vs. PTA (72.6% vs. 57.9%, p=0.015). No significant difference in the safety outcome was observed between treatments. At 12 months, the WRAPSODY CIE remained significantly higher than PTA for both target lesion primary patency (70.1% vs. 41.6%, p<0.0001) and access circuit primary patency (58.1% vs. 34.4%, p=0.0003).





“The WRAPSODY CIE’s positive outcomes at one year address an important knowledge gap regarding the potential durability of the device,” said Dheeraj K. Rajan, MD, FRCPC, FSIR, FACR, Professor and Division Head in the Department of Vascular Interventional Radiology at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada, and WAVE trial investigator. “It is encouraging to know there is a new device available to help us prolong functional vascular access in our patients.”





“At Merit, we are pleased to continue building on the superior results of the WRAPSODY CIE,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to improving patient care and providing clinicians with the data they need to make evidence-based decisions.”





The WRAPSODY CIE received premarket approval (PMA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2024. Merit began commercialization of the device in the United States in January 2025. The device previously received the Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark for commercial use in the European Union and is available in Brazil.





For additional information on Merit Medical’s WAVE trial, please visit:



https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04540302



.







ABOUT MERIT







Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,400 people worldwide.







TRADEMARKS







Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its licensors.







CONTACTS







PR/Media Inquiries





Sarah Comstock





Merit Medical





+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com





INVESTOR INQUIRIES





Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC





Westwicke - ICR





+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@westwicke.com



