Merit Medical Systems Q4 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.4 million or $0.27 per share, compared to a loss of $4.2 million or $0.08 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.54 per share, up from $0.40 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter were $258.0 million, slightly up from $257.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.43 per share on revenues of $250.45 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to full year 2021, Merit Medical expects adjusted earnings of $1.84 to $1.98 per share and revenues of $990 million to $1.01 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.84 per share on revenues of $1.03 billion.

