News & Insights

Markets
MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Q2 Profit Rises; Lifts FY24 Outlook

August 01, 2024 — 11:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems Inc.'s (MMSI) GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $35.7 million or $0.61 per share, up from $20.2 million or $0.35 per share in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $53.8 million, or $0.92 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $45.9 million, or $0.78 per share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Quarterly revenue was $338.0 million, an increase of 5.6% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Constant currency revenue for the second quarter of 2024 increased 6.6% compared to the prior year period and increased 5.0% compared to the prior year period on a constant currency revenue, organic, basis.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share and revenues of $334.55 million for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company raised its fiscal year 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share outlook to $3.27 - $3.35 from the prior outlook of $3.22 - $3.31. The company now expects annul net sales to be $1.335 billion - $1.345 billion compared to the prior estimation of $1.324 billion - $1.340 billion. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $ 3.29 per share and revenues of $1.33 billion for the fiscal year 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.