Merit Medical Systems Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) reported first quarter non-GAAP net income per share of $0.38, compared to $0.37, a year ago. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue was $243.5 million, an increase of 2.2% over last year. Core revenue on a constant currency basis was up 3.0%. Analysts expected revenue of $233.23 million for the quarter.

Merit has withdrawn its previously issued 2020 guidance due to the general uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

