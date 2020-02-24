Markets
MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Posts Q4 Loss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Monday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $4.2 million or $0.08 per share, compared to net income of $9.2 million or $0.16 per share last year.

Adjusted income for the quarter was $22.1 million or $0.40 per share, compared to $27.0 million or $0.48 per share last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $257.9 million, an increase of 10.6% over revenue of $233.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings $0.34 per share on revenues of $252.31 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to full year 2020, Merit expects adjusted earnings of $1.58 to $1.68 per share and revenues of $1.044 billion to $1.064 billion. Analysts currently estimates earnings of $1.56 per share and revenues of $1.05 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMSI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular