Merit Medical Systems Posts Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Monday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $4.2 million or $0.08 per share, compared to net income of $9.2 million or $0.16 per share last year.

Adjusted income for the quarter was $22.1 million or $0.40 per share, compared to $27.0 million or $0.48 per share last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $257.9 million, an increase of 10.6% over revenue of $233.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings $0.34 per share on revenues of $252.31 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to full year 2020, Merit expects adjusted earnings of $1.58 to $1.68 per share and revenues of $1.044 billion to $1.064 billion. Analysts currently estimates earnings of $1.56 per share and revenues of $1.05 billion.

