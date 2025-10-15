Merit Medical Systems To PENTAX Medical's C2 CryoBalloon Device And Related Technology

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI), on Wednesday, announced it has agreed with Pentax of America, Inc., a subsidiary of PENTAX Medical, Inc., to acquire the C2 CryoBalloon device and related technology.

The closing of the proposed transaction is expected to occur during the fourth quarter of 2025.

"The proposed acquisition reflects Merit's commitment to advancing minimally invasive solutions for gastrointestinal disorders. We're excited to welcome new team members and expand our portfolio, empowering physicians to improve patient outcomes worldwide," said Martha G. Aronson, Merit's President and CEO.

Merit intends to integrate the C2 CryoBalloon business into its Endoscopy portfolio, complementing its existing products and customer base.

Merit proposes to acquire the C2 CryoBalloon assets from Pentax of America, Inc. for total purchase consideration of $22 million, consisting of a $19 million cash payment at closing and potential contingent payments of up to $3 million payable upon meeting certain milestones.

The proposed acquisition is projected to contribute revenue in the range of approximately $6 million to $8 million for the twelve months ending December 31, 2026, and to be dilutive to Merit's non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of approximately $1 million to $2 million, or $0.02 - $0.03 per share, respectively, and to be accretive thereafter.

