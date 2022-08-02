Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) jumps 11% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shareholders have seen the share price rise 50% over three years, well in excess of the market return (41%, not including dividends).

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Merit Medical Systems achieved compound earnings per share growth of 13% per year. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 14% average annual increase in the share price. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MMSI Earnings Per Share Growth August 2nd 2022

We know that Merit Medical Systems has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

The total return of 12% received by Merit Medical Systems shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -12%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Merit Medical Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Merit Medical Systems that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

