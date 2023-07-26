Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MMSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.68, changing hands as low as $72.21 per share. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMSI's low point in its 52 week range is $52.79 per share, with $85.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.50.

