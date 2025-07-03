Merit Medical Systems, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on July 30

Merit Medical Systems will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, followed by an investor conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, after the market closes on July 30, 2025. An investor conference call is scheduled for the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with pre-registration required for dial-in details. The company, which specializes in proprietary medical devices for various medical procedures, employs around 7,300 people globally and serves customers through a dedicated sales and support team. Additional information and resources for the call and webcast will be available on Merit’s website.

Potential Positives

Merit Medical Systems will be announcing its financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with investors.



The scheduled investor conference call on July 30, 2025, demonstrates the company’s proactive approach in engaging with its shareholders and analysts.



The release highlights Merit Medical's established presence in multiple medical fields, showcasing its diversified product offerings and potential for growth.



The company employs approximately 7,300 individuals worldwide, reflecting its substantial workforce and capacity for operational support and innovation in healthcare technology.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Merit Medical release its financial results?

Merit Medical will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on July 30, 2025.

What time is the investor conference call?

The investor conference call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern on July 30, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

You can pre-register for the conference call using a link provided on Merit Medical's website.

Is there a webcast for the financial results announcement?

Yes, a live webcast and slide deck will be available on the Merit Medical website.

How many employees does Merit Medical have?

Merit Medical employs approximately 7,300 people worldwide across its operations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MMSI Insider Trading Activity

$MMSI insiders have traded $MMSI stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRED P. LAMPROPOULOS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 74,719 shares for an estimated $7,436,213 .

. BRIAN G. LLOYD (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $5,574,500 .

. RAUL JR. PARRA (CFO AND TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,993 shares for an estimated $3,208,794 .

. F. ANN MILLNER sold 21,250 shares for an estimated $2,049,987

MICHEL JAMES VOIGT (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 13,809 shares for an estimated $1,376,481

NEIL PETERSON (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,047,650 .

. STEPHEN C. EVANS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $526,550

DAVID FLOYD sold 3,515 shares for an estimated $330,972

MICHAEL R. MCDONNELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $330,417.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MMSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $MMSI stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MMSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMSI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MMSI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MMSI forecast page.

$MMSI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MMSI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MMSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Young from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $112.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Michael Petusky from Barrington set a target price of $103.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 David Rescott from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $110.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $106.0 on 04/25/2025

Full Release



SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Merit plans to hold its investor conference call on the same day (Wednesday, July 30, 2025) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific).







To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following







link







. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.







A live webcast and slide deck can be accessed using this





link





. A link to both register for the conference call and view the webcast will be made available at www.merit.com.







ABOUT MERIT







Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,300 people worldwide.











Contacts:



























PR/Media Inquiries:





Investor Inquiries:









Sarah Comstock









Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC













Merit Medical





ICR Healthcare









+1-801-432-2864





+1-443-213-0509











sarah.comstock@merit.com









mike.piccinino@icrhealthcare.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.