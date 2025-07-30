Merit Medical Systems Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $32.58 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $35.73 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Merit Medical Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $61.0 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $382.46 million from $338.00 million last year.

Merit Medical Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.58 Mln. vs. $35.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $382.46 Mln vs. $338.00 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.52 - $3.72 Full year revenue guidance: $1.495 B - $1.507 B

The company raised its fiscal year 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share outlook to a range of $3.52 - $3.72 from the prior outlook of $3.28 - $3.41.

The company now projects annual net sales to be $1.495 billion - $1.507 billion compared to the previous estimation of $1.480 billion - $1.501 billion.

