MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $MMSI Reports Quarterly Earnings

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS ($MMSI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.86 per share, beating estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $355,350,000, missing estimates of $359,878,950 by $-4,528,950.

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS insiders have traded $MMSI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN G. LLOYD (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $5,574,500 .

. RAUL JR. PARRA (CFO AND TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,819 shares for an estimated $5,239,263 .

. FRED P LAMPROPOULOS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,319 shares for an estimated $3,564,069 .

. NEIL PETERSON (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,537,650 .

. MICHEL JAMES VOIGT (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 13,809 shares for an estimated $1,376,481

F. ANN MILLNER sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,269,375

STEPHEN C. EVANS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $526,550

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $99,000 of award payments to $MMSI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMSI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/11/2024

