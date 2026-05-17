A Merit Medical Systems Director Sold 5,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Director Lynne Ward sold 5,000 shares on May 7, 2026 for a transaction value of ~$313,000 at around $62.61 per share.

The transaction represented 39% of Ward's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 7,809 shares.

No indirect or derivative participation; all shares involved were directly held common stock.

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Lynne N. Ward, Director at Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), reported an open-market sale of 5,000 shares for a total of approximately $313,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,000 Transaction value ~$313,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 7,809 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$489,000

Transaction and post-transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($62.61).

Key questions

How did the transaction affect Lynne Ward's ownership in Merit Medical Systems?

The sale reduced Ward's direct holdings by 39%, from 12,809 shares to 7,809 shares, with no remaining indirect or derivative securities reported.

The sale reduced Ward's direct holdings by 39%, from 12,809 shares to 7,809 shares, with no remaining indirect or derivative securities reported. Were any other forms of disposition, such as gifts or withholdings, involved in this filing?

No; the filing strictly reflects a direct open-market sale, with no gifts or shares withheld for taxes or administrative purposes.

No; the filing strictly reflects a direct open-market sale, with no gifts or shares withheld for taxes or administrative purposes. What does the transaction size indicate about Ward's trading pattern and remaining capacity?

The 5,000-share sale is the only open-market sale in the last twelve months and reflects a larger proportion of Ward's shrinking available holdings, consistent with the ongoing reduction in position size.

The 5,000-share sale is the only open-market sale in the last twelve months and reflects a larger proportion of Ward's shrinking available holdings, consistent with the ongoing reduction in position size. What continuing interest does Ward have in Merit Medical Systems following this sale?

Despite the reduction, Ward retains 7,809 shares of Common Stock (direct), maintaining a continuing ownership position.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.54 billion Net income (TTM) $139.34 million Employees 7,400 1-year price change (36.06%)

* 1-year price change calculated using May 7, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Merit Medical Systems designs, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, with a focus on cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy.

It generates revenue through the direct sale and distribution of proprietary medical devices and custom procedural solutions to healthcare providers and OEM partners.

The company serves hospitals, physicians, technicians, and nurses in the United States and international markets through a combination of direct sales and distributor relationships.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of single-use medical devices, operating at scale with over 7,400 employees and a global footprint. The company's strategy centers on innovation in minimally invasive procedures and procedural efficiency, supporting its competitive position in the medical instruments and supplies sector.

Merit Medical's diversified product portfolio and broad customer base drive consistent demand across major healthcare markets.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 7 sale of Merit Medical stock by Board of Directors member Lynne Ward comes at a time when shares were on the decline. The stock eventually hit a 52-week low of $59.74 on May 12, not long after War’s disposition, and far from an ideal time to sell.

The price drop was due to Wall Street’s concerns over macroeconomic headwinds. Higher tariffs, in particular, can hurt Merit Medical’s business performance.

Another investor concern is decelerating growth. Merit’s 2026 guidance of about $1.6 billion in sales was not a large step up from the prior year’s $1.5 billion, when the company experienced a 12% year-over-year increase.

Over the long term, Merit Medical shares can recover, once macroeconomic headwinds pass. That may be one reason why Lynne Ward held on to 7,809 shares after her sale, suggesting the May 7 disposition may have been for personal reasons, and not a lack of faith in the company’s long-term success.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.