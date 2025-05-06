Merit Medical Systems Announces Approval of WRAPSODY Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis in Canada for Hemodialysis Patients

Merit Medical's WRAPSODY CIE receives Canadian approval to enhance vascular access for hemodialysis patients, showing superior patency rates.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has received regulatory approval from Health Canada for its WRAPSODY Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis (CIE), a device designed to enhance functional vascular access for hemodialysis patients. The approval is based on the device's promising performance in clinical trials, showing significant primary patency rates at 12 months compared to other treatments. The WRAPSODY CIE features a unique tri-layer design that prevents tissue accumulation, reducing the risk of stenosis in blood vessels. This innovation is expected to lead to better outcomes for patients requiring hemodialysis, as it provides a more effective option for maintaining vascular access. With the device now approved, Merit plans to start commercialization in Canada, having previously launched it in the U.S. and received certification in Europe.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. received regulatory approval for the WRAPSODY Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis (CIE) from Health Canada, allowing for immediate commercialization in Canada.

The WRAPSODY CIE demonstrated superior 12-month target lesion primary patency (70.1%) and access circuit primary patency (58.1%) compared to existing treatment options, highlighting its potential to improve patient outcomes.

The device's unique tri-layer design addresses previous failures in similar devices by preventing tissue accumulation, which is a significant advancement in the treatment of vascular access stenosis for hemodialysis patients.

With prior approvals from the FDA in the U.S. and CE Mark for the European Union, Merit is positioned to expand its market reach and enhance its reputation as a leader in hemodialysis care globally.

The press release does not disclose any information about the potential risks or complications associated with the use of the WRAPSODY CIE, which may raise concerns among healthcare providers and patients about its safety.

The device's performance results, while superior to previous options, may still be perceived as inadequate by some in the medical community when compared to ideal outcomes or other emerging technologies.

There is no information on reimbursement or pricing strategies for the WRAPSODY CIE, which could pose financial barriers for healthcare facilities and impact adoption rates.

What is the WRAPSODY CIE designed for?

The WRAPSODY CIE is designed to help physicians prolong functional vascular access in hemodialysis patients.

What clinical trial supported the approval of WRAPSODY CIE?

The approval was supported by results from the randomized arm of the WAVE trial, showing superior primary patency rates.

How does the WRAPSODY CIE prevent tissue accumulation?

The device features a cell-impermeable middle layer that prevents tissue accumulation and migration.

When did Merit Medical begin commercialization of the WRAPSODY CIE?

Merit Medical began commercialization of the WRAPSODY CIE in Canada on May 6, 2025.

What were the 12-month primary patency rates of WRAPSODY CIE?

The 12-month target lesion primary patency was 70.1%, and access circuit primary patency was 58.1% in the WAVE trial.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader of healthcare technology, announced today that the Wrapsody Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis (CIE) received regulatory approval from Health Canada. With this approval, Merit intends to begin immediate commercialization of the device throughout Canada with devices shipped from Merit’s Toronto distribution center.





Long-term access to blood vessels (vascular access) is critical for patients undergoing hemodialysis. However, stenosis, a narrowing of blood vessels, is a common complication that can have life-threatening consequences if not resolved. Intervention options for patients affected by stenosis have been limited. The WRAPSODY CIE was developed to help physicians effectively treat patients on hemodialysis who experience vascular access stenosis.





In 2010, Merit set out to understand how and why previous devices failed to provide lasting benefits to patients. It became evident that in the previous generation of covered stents/stent grafts a substantial cause of device failure and, ultimately, loss of vascular access, was the presence of tissue within the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) layer.





With this understanding and key clinical insight from Bart Dolmatch, MD, FSIR, Interventional Radiologist at The Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, California, engineers at Merit designed the WRAPSODY CIE. The tri-layer design of the device is unlike any other treatment option currently available. The three layers of the WRAPSODY CIE consist of: (1) an expandable nitinol stent frame fully enveloped by an outer layer of expanded PTFE; (2) a cell-impermeable middle layer that prevents tissue accumulation and migration; and (3) an innermost internal layer that consists of novel “spun” PTFE to reduce fibrin and thrombus formation. Other unique features of the WRAPSODY CIE include optimized radial force, high compression resistance, and softened ends, all of which help the device conform to vessels, reduce stress, and improve dialysis effectiveness. “I believe all of these advancements will translate to better outcomes for patients on hemodialysis,” said Dr. Dolmatch, who was instrumental in the development of the WRAPSODY CIE.





Results from the randomized arm of the WRAPSODY Arteriovenous Access Efficacy (WAVE) trial demonstrated that the WRAPSODY CIE is associated with significantly higher primary patency compared to percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA). At six months, the target lesion primary patency of the WRAPSODY CIE vs. PTA was 89.8% vs. 62.8% (p<0.0001), and the access circuit primary patency was 72.6% vs. 57.9% (p=0.015). At 12 months, the WRAPSODY CIE remained significantly higher than PTA for both target lesion primary patency (70.1% vs. 41.6%, p<0.0001) and access circuit primary patency (58.1% vs. 34.4%, p=0.0003).





“Given the unique vulnerabilities patients on hemodialysis experience, WRAPSODY’s ability to restore vascular access functionality and avoid disruptions in hemodialysis administration is of high value to patients and providers,” said Dheeraj K. Rajan, MD, FRCPC, FSIR, FACR, Professor and Division Head in the Department of Vascular Interventional Radiology at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada, and an investigator in the WAVE trial. “The fact that WRAPSODY is associated with high target lesion and access circuit primary patencies not previously observed in any similar clinical trial to date is compelling and will provide the option to raise the standard for best patient care in Canada.”





“Our WRAPSODY journey is a testament to our determination at Merit to understand, innovate, and deliver the highest quality products to help our physician partners achieve the best outcomes possible for patients,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to remaining at the forefront of hemodialysis care.”





The WRAPSODY CIE received premarket approval (PMA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2024. Merit began commercialization of the device in the United States in January 2025. The device previously received the Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark for commercial use in the European Union and is available in Brazil.





For additional information on Merit Medical’s WAVE trial, please visit:



https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04540302



.







ABOUT MERIT







Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,300 people worldwide.







TRADEMARKS







Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its licensors.







CONTACTS







PR/Media Inquiries





Sarah Comstock





Merit Medical





+1-801-432-2864 |



sarah.comstock@merit.com









INVESTOR INQUIRIES







Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC





Westwicke - ICR





+1-443-213-0509 |



mike.piccinino@westwicke.com





