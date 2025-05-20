Markets
MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Acquires Biolife Delaware For About $120 Mln; Confirms Annual Outlook

May 20, 2025 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI), a healthcare technology company, Tuesday said that it has acquired Biolife Delaware, L.L.C. for about $120 million in cash.

Through the acquisition, Biolife, a maker of hemostatic devices, has become the wholly-owned subsidiary of Merit.

The transaction is expected to be slightly dilutive to the company's full-year adjusted profitability given the partial-year contribution.

Additionally, the company has reiterated its full-year outlook.

"The acquisition provides effective, differentiated, hemostatic solutions for all percutaneous devices with a broad range of clinical applications including vascular closure and indwelling catheter bleeding complications. BioLife's StatSeal and WoundSeal products address an estimated $350 millionglobal marketopportunity, are clinically validated, and will enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to our customers," said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merits Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MMSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.