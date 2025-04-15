Merit Medical Stock Slips Despite the Launch of New Ventrax System

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI recently announced the launch of its new Ventrax Delivery System, designed to enhance precision and control in pulmonary interventions. This latest innovation reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to improving procedural efficiency and outcomes in interventional medicine.

With the Ventrax Delivery System, Merit Medical expands its growing electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management (CRM) portfolio. The system integrates seamlessly with existing tools, aiming to address the growing clinical demand for safer, more reliable pulmonary access technologies.

Likely Trend of MMSI Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company moved south 2.6% and closed at $93.25 on Monday. In the year-to-date period, MMSI shares have lost 3.6% compared with the industry’s 3% decline. The S&P 500 decreased 9.1% in the same time frame.

However, the launch of the Ventrax Delivery System positions MMSI for long-term stock growth by expanding its presence in the fast-growing interventional pulmonology market. As lung cancer screening and minimally invasive procedures gain traction, demand for advanced diagnostic tools like the Ventrax Delivery System is expected to rise. By offering a differentiated solution with improved control and precision, Merit Medical can drive greater adoption among clinicians, deepen its hospital relationships, and boost recurring sales of complementary products.

Meanwhile, MMSI currently has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion. MMSI’s earnings have surpassed its estimates for all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on MMSI’s Ventrax Delivery System

Ventricular tachycardia (VT), a life-threatening arrhythmia, is a major contributor to sudden cardiac deaths, accounting for approximately 184,000–450,000 deaths annually in the United States. Effective treatment of VT often requires catheter ablation, a procedure in which targeted tissue in the heart is destroyed to interrupt abnormal electrical pathways. Traditional methods of accessing the left ventricle, such as transseptal puncture, present limitations in reaching certain anatomical areas. Retrograde aortic access offers a viable alternative but has historically involved trade-offs between access and safety, requiring a more streamlined and efficient solution.

The Ventrax Delivery System addresses this need by facilitating retrograde aortic access for catheter-based procedures. Designed specifically for use in VT ablation, the system allows for the precise placement of diagnostic, mapping, or treatment catheters into the left ventricle through the aorta. This retrograde approach enables clinicians to target previously difficult-to-reach areas of the ventricle more effectively, improving procedural accuracy and supporting broader treatment capabilities. It also allows for catheter exchange during the procedure without requiring additional access points.

Key features of the Ventrax Delivery System include a 95-cm sheath engineered to navigate to critical target zones, a low-profile transition between the sheath and the pigtail dilator for smooth insertion, and an angled tip that enhances the reach of the ablation catheter. These design elements collectively provide electrophysiologists with greater control and ease of use during complex procedures. The system is intended to support the growing clinical adoption of retrograde access in VT treatment, aligning with the expanding demand in electrophysiology for advanced, minimally invasive tools.

MMSI’s Favorable Industry Prospects

???Per a report by Grand View Research, the global cardiac rhythm management devices market size was estimated at $17.17 billion in 2024 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030.

The CRM devices market is being driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging global population, and increasing awareness and adoption of advanced treatment options. Technological innovations such as miniaturized implantable devices, remote monitoring capabilities, and improved battery life are also fueling growth.

MMSI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

MMSI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are AngioDynamics ANGO, Veeva Systems VEEV and Masimo MASI.

AngioDynamics, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 3 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents. Revenues of $72 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ANGO has an estimated fiscal 2026 earnings growth rate of 27.8% compared with the S&P 500 Composite’s 10.5% growth. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 70.9%.

Veeva Systems, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.75, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1%. Revenues of $720.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%.

VEEV has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 26.6% compared with the industry’s 20.8% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.9%.

Masimo, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.80, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $600.7 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

MASI has an estimated earnings yield of 3.5% for fiscal 2025 compared with the industry’s 3.6% yield. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 14.4%.

