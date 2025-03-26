Merit Medical Stock May Rise as WRAPSODY CIE Shows Strong Results

Merit Medical Systems MMSI released 12-month efficacy results for its WRAPSODY Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis (“CIE”), demonstrating strong performance in vascular access maintenance. Designed to enhance long-term outcomes for patients with end-stage renal disease, WRAPSODY CIE leverages advanced technology to improve vessel patency and reduce complications.

This milestone underscores Merit Medical's dedication to innovation in interventional medicine. With promising clinical data, WRAPSODY CIE reinforces its potential as a reliable solution for patients requiring vascular access, strengthening the company’s position in the medical device industry.

Likely Trend of the MMSI Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $104.74 yesterday. In the past six months, MMSI’s shares have gained 6.7% compared with the industry’s 4.4% growth. The S&P 500 improved 1.1% in the same time frame.

Positive clinical results for WRAPSODY CIE can boost the performance of the MMSI stock in the long run by increasing demand for the product, driving higher sales and strengthening the company’s reputation in the medical device industry. As hospitals and healthcare providers adopt this advanced technology, revenue growth could follow, attracting more investors. Additionally, strong efficacy data can lead to regulatory approvals in more regions, expanding market reach.

Meanwhile, MMSI currently has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 12.1% in the last reported quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on MMSI’s WRAPSODY CIE Study Results

MMSI has announced that the six-month results from the randomized arm of the WRAPSODY Arteriovenous Access Efficacy (“WAVE”) trial are scheduled for publication in the April issue of Kidney International. The WAVE trial, a multicenter international study, evaluates the safety and efficacy of WRAPSODY CIE in maintaining vascular access for hemodialysis patients. Given the critical nature of vascular access in hemodialysis treatment, WRAPSODY CIE aims to provide a long-term solution for patients experiencing stenosis in their venous outflow circuits.

The trial’s randomized arm involved 245 patients undergoing hemodialysis, comparing WRAPSODY CIE to standard percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA). Treatment efficacy was measured based on the proportion of patients who maintained primary patency at the target lesion and access circuit, without requiring reintervention. At six months, WRAPSODY CIE demonstrated superior performance, with target lesion primary patency at 89.8% versus 62.8% for PTA , and access circuit primary patency at 72.6% versus 57.9% for PTA. These results indicated a significant advantage in maintaining vascular access and reducing the need for repeated interventions.

The 12-month data reinforced these findings, showing that WRAPSODY CIE continued to outperform PTA in both target lesion primary patency (70.1% vs. 41.6%, p<0.0001) and access circuit primary patency (58.1% vs. 34.4%, p=0.0003). Importantly, there were no significant differences in safety outcomes between the two treatment options, suggesting that WRAPSODY CIE provides enhanced efficacy without compromising patient safety.

The WRAPSODY CIE obtained premarket approval from the FDA in December 2024, with Merit launching its commercialization in the United States in January 2025. Prior to this, the device had already secured the CE Mark, allowing its commercial use across the European Union. This is also available in Brazil.

MMSI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

MMSI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Boston Scientific BSX and Cardinal Health CAH. At present, Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Boston Scientific and Cardinal Health carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Masimo’s shares have rallied 30.1% in the past year. Estimates for MASI’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have increased 1.2% to $4.10 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.6%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2025 EPS have jumped 2.9% to $2.85 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 56.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.25%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.69%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 EPS have increased 1.5% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have gained 15.2% in the past year against the industry’s 4.1% decline. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

