Merit Medical Reports Q4 Earnings With Strong Revenue Increase

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI), a global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, reported strong quarterly performance for the period ended December 31, 2024.

Net income improved modestly to $27.95 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $27.63 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, while basic earnings per share remained steady at $0.48.

The company posted net sales of $355.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a 9.4 percent increase over the $324.5 million recorded in the same period last year.

MMSI closed Tuesday's trading at $102.03 down 1.43 percent or $1.48 on the Nasdaq.

