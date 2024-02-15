News & Insights

Merit Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance For SCOUT MD

February 15, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) announced on Thursday that its SCOUT MD Surgical Guidance System has received FDA clearance.

SCOUT MD aims to improve the diagnosis and treatment of breast and other soft tissue cancers.

The product lineup includes the SCOUT Radar Localization System with SCOUT Mini Reflector, SCOUT Bx Delivery System, and the SAVI Brachy System.

The company said that as it has supplied over 500,000 devices for use in patient procedures, it has allowed the company to gather real-world evidence from physician input.

