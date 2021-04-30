Merit Medical (MMSI) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Merit Medical Systems, Inc’s MMSI first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 52 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 40.5%. Moreover, the bottom line rose 36.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in Detail

For the quarter, this Utah-based provider of peripheral and cardiac intervention products reported worldwide revenues of $248.9 million, up 2.2% year over year. On constant-currency basis, the figure also inched up 0.6% year over year. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7%.

Segmental Details

The Cardiovascular unit reported first-quarter revenues of $241 million, up 2.3% year over year on a 6.7% increase in Peripheral Intervention revenues to $92.9 million. However, revenues from Custom Procedural Solutions fell 4.6% to $45.4 million. Meanwhile, revenues from Cardiac Intervention rose 3% to $74.7 million. However, OEM revenues contracted 1.1% to $27.9 million.

Revenues from the Endoscopy devices totaled $7.9 million, down 0.9% year over year.

Margins

In the quarter under review, gross profit totaled $111.9 million, up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gross margin came in at 44.9% of net revenues, reflecting an expansion of 234 basis points (bps) year over year.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $14.6 million, up 44.5% year over year.

Adjusted operating margin in the quarter came in at 5.9%, indicating an expansion of 171 bps year over year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Quote

Financial Update

The company exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $58.5 million, up from $56.9 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2020.

2021 Guidance

Net revenues for 2021 are now projected between $994 million and $1.01 billion, up from the prior guidance between $990 million and $1.01 billion. This indicates an increase of 3.1-5.2% year over year.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $996.9million.

Adjusted EPS for 2021 is reaffirmed in the range of $1.84-$1.98. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $1.88.

Wrapping Up

Merit Medical exited the first quarter of 2021 on a strong note. It saw overall revenue growth within its Cardiovascular unit. The CE mark for the Merit WRAPSODY Endoprosthesis Stent System and its commercialization in the European Union continue to buoy optimism on the stock. The recent FDA approval for the WRAPSODY Arterial Venous access Efficacy (WAVE) IDE trial is encouraging too.

Expansion in both margins is a plus. Further, the company stands to benefit from the execution of its global growth and profitability plan. A robust pipeline of new products and other internally-developed products raises investor optimism on the stock.

Despite COVID-19, the company witnessed robust demand for several of its critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring, peritoneal dialysis catheters and insertion tools apart from its infection-control products.

However, we are concerned about the revenue decline at its Endoscopy segment. Also, stiff competition and higher consolidation in the healthcare industry are dampeners. Further, economic stagnation due to the coronavirus outbreak adds to the woes.

