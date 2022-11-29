Merit Medical (MMSI) Launches New Inflation Device basixALPHA

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI announced the commercial release of its new ergonomic inflation device — basixALPHA — in the United States. The device is designed to streamline angioplasty procedures.

With the launch of basixALPHA, Merit Medical further strengthens its inflation device portfolio, which includes analog and digital devices like BasixCompak, basixTOUCH, Blue Diamond and DiamondTouch. These devices are primarily used for angioplasty procedures, which have low- and high-pressure capacity for inflation, deflation and measurement of pressure in angioplasty balloons.

Merit Medical is one of the leading companies in the inflation device market whose devices have already been used in more than 10 million procedures worldwide.

Significance of basixALPHA Release

Merit Medical’s basixALPHA inflation device is designed for one-handed preparation and fast inflation with minimal exertion that will streamline angioplasty procedures. The device is likely to improve the physician experience and patient outcomes around the globe.

Per the press release, more than 1.2 million coronary angioplasty procedures are performed every year in the United States. Faster inflation and the streamlining of angioplasty procedures with the use of basixALPHA inflation device are likely to drive demand for the device, thereby driving revenue growth for the company.

Price Performance

Merit Medical stock has gained 12.6% so far this year against the industry’s 13.8% decline and the S&P 500's 16.8% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global inflation devices market was valued at $517 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $770 million by 2026 at a CAGR of approximately 5.1%. Factors like the rise in the adoption of minimally invasive procedures, the surge in healthcare expenditure globally and the rise in the geriatric population are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to provide a significant boost to Merit Medical’s business in the niche space.

Notable Developments

Earlier this month, Merit Medical announced the U.S. commercial release of its PreludeSYNC EZ Radial Compression Device. It complements the company’s radial portfolio of products that includes the Prelude IDeal, Merit Medical’s thin-walled hydrophilic sheath introducer with improved kink and compression resistance.

Last month, Merit Medical announced its third-quarter 2022 results, where it registered better-than-expected performance and saw a year-over-year uptick in the top and bottom lines. Merit Medical also recorded revenue growth in the Cardiovascular segment and across the majority of its product categories within its Cardiovascular unit. Its product sales were also promising. Robust performances in the United States and outside were impressive.

In September, Merit Medical announced the U.S. commercial release of the TEMNO Elite Soft Tissue Biopsy System, the latest addition to its comprehensive portfolio of biopsy devices.

The same month, Merit Medical announced the U.S. commercial release of the Prelude Roadster Guide Sheath. Prelude Roadster is the latest addition to the Merit Vascular-Peripheral Access portfolio, which includes introducers and other products like access kits, vessel dilators and accessories.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Price

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. price | Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Quote

