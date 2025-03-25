Merit Medical Announces 12-Month Efficacy Results For WRAPSODY CIE In Hemodialysis Patients

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI), on Tuesday, announced that the twelve-month results from the randomized arm of the WAVE trial are scheduled to be presented at the Society of Interventional Radiology's 50th Annual Scientific Meeting on March 30, 2025.

The WAVE trial is a multicenter, international, investigational device exemption trial designed to evaluate the WRAPSODY Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis' safety and efficacy over two years.

The WRAPSODY CIE, designed to extend life-saving treatment for dialysis patients, received premarket approval (PMA) from the FDA in December 2024 and was commercially launched in the U.S. in January 2025. The device has also received the CE Mark for use in the European Union.

At 12 months, the WRAPSODY CIE showed notable improvements in primary patency, with a target lesion primary patency of 70.1% and access circuit primary patency of 58.1%. These results surpassed those of the standard percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA), which had a target lesion primary patency of 41.6% and an access circuit primary patency of 34.4%.

These findings confirm the device's ability to prolong functional vascular access in hemodialysis patients, according to the company.

