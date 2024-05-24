News & Insights

Merit Group Director Buys Shares, Ups Stake

May 24, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Merit Group (GB:MRIT) has released an update.

Cornelius Conlon, Group CTO and Managing Director of Merit Group, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 20,750 Ordinary Shares at 73 pence each. This recent transaction, dated 23 May 2024, brings his total holding to 1,601,541 shares, which now accounts for 6.69% of Merit’s issued share capital.

