Merit Group Announces CTO Resignation and Transition

Merit Group (GB:MRIT) has released an update.

Merit Group PLC announces the resignation of its Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director of Merit Data & Technology, Cornelius Conlon, effective after the next AGM in September 2025. Conlon has been a key figure since 2004, contributing significantly to the company’s growth and innovation in data and technology sectors. This transition marks a pivotal moment for the company as it continues to evolve in the dynamic world of AI and technology.

