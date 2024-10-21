News & Insights

Merit Group Announces CTO Resignation and Transition

October 21, 2024 — 02:13 am EDT

Merit Group (GB:MRIT) has released an update.

Merit Group PLC announces the resignation of its Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director of Merit Data & Technology, Cornelius Conlon, effective after the next AGM in September 2025. Conlon has been a key figure since 2004, contributing significantly to the company’s growth and innovation in data and technology sectors. This transition marks a pivotal moment for the company as it continues to evolve in the dynamic world of AI and technology.

