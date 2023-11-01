MeridianLink Q3 23 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on November 1, 2023, to discuss Q3 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.meridianlink.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (888) 259-6580 (US) or (416) 764-8624 (International), Conference ID 96695077.

For a replay call, dial (877) 674-7070 (US) or (416) 764-8692 (International), Passcode 695077.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.