MeridianLink Q2 24 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on August 8, 2024, to discuss Q2 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.meridianlink.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (800) 549-8228 (US) or (289) 819-1520 (International), Conference ID 49245.

For a replay call, dial (888) 660-6264 (US) or (289) 819-1325 (International), Passcode 49245.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.