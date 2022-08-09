MeridianLink Q2 22 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on August 9, 2022, to discuss Q2 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.meridianlink.com

To listen to the call, dial (888) 396-8049 (US) or (416) 764-8646, Conference ID 87855235.

For a replay call, dial (877) 674-7070 (US) or (416) 764-8692, (416) 764-8692.

