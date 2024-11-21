News & Insights

MeridianLink partners with ScoreNavigator

November 21, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

MeridianLink (MLNK) has partnered with ScoreNavigator, a provider of an advanced credit report analysis tool designed to help consumers better understand and manage their finances. Through this partnership, ScoreNavigator integrates with MeridianLink Mortgage Credit Link. The integration delivers powerful new solutions to CRAs and mortgage lenders, enabling them to better serve their customers.

