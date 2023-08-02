MeridianLink (MLNK) Price Target Increased by 6.43% to 19.00

The average one-year price target for MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) has been revised to 19.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.43% from the prior estimate of 17.85 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.96% from the latest reported closing price of 22.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in MeridianLink. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLNK is 0.25%, an increase of 32.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 62,833K shares. The put/call ratio of MLNK is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 40,463K shares representing 50.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Serent Capital Management Co holds 4,575K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 4,167K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,091K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLNK by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Keenan Capital holds 2,598K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norwood Investment Partners holds 1,157K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLNK by 7.89% over the last quarter.

MeridianLink Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MeridianLink has remained at the center of the financial institution ecosystem with cloud-based software solutions for more than 20 years. The company supports the digital transformation of financial institutions with its mission-critical software.

