MeridianLink, Inc. Q4 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$5.5 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$3.2 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $70.6 million from $64.0 million last year.

MeridianLink, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $72-$75 mln

