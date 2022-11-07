MeridianLink, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK):

Earnings: -$2.89 million in Q3 vs. -$21.45 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q3 vs. -$0.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MeridianLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.70 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Revenue: $71.75 million in Q3 vs. $67.37 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $65.0 - $67.0 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $282.5 - $284.5 Mln

