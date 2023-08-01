MeridianLink, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK):

Earnings: -$5.23 million in Q2 vs. $2.17 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q2 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MeridianLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.68 million or $0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $75.42 million in Q2 vs. $72.99 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $76.0 m to $78.0 m Full year revenue guidance: $302.0 m to $306.0 m

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.