MeridianLink, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK):

Earnings: -$9.67 million in Q2 vs. -$5.23 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.13 in Q2 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MeridianLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.98 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $78.68 million in Q2 vs. $75.42 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $78.0 to $81.0 mln

