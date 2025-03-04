MERIDIANLINK Earnings Preview: Recent $MLNK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MERIDIANLINK ($MLNK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $79,807,227 and earnings of $0.08 per share.

MERIDIANLINK Insider Trading Activity

MERIDIANLINK insiders have traded $MLNK stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRAVO UGP, LLC THOMA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,650,000 shares for an estimated $139,982,500 .

. NICOLAAS VLOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 352,786 shares for an estimated $7,780,838 .

. TIMOTHY NGUYEN has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 304,705 shares for an estimated $7,126,557.

MERIDIANLINK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of MERIDIANLINK stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

