MERIDIANLINK Earnings Preview: Recent $MLNK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MERIDIANLINK ($MLNK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $79,807,227 and earnings of $0.08 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MLNK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MERIDIANLINK Insider Trading Activity
MERIDIANLINK insiders have traded $MLNK stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRAVO UGP, LLC THOMA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,650,000 shares for an estimated $139,982,500.
- NICOLAAS VLOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 352,786 shares for an estimated $7,780,838.
- TIMOTHY NGUYEN has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 304,705 shares for an estimated $7,126,557.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
MERIDIANLINK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of MERIDIANLINK stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,426,665 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,460,632
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 827,355 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,084,880
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 818,657 shares (-94.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,905,267
- THOMA BRAVO, L.P. removed 650,000 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,422,500
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 418,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,631,700
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP removed 370,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,640,499
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 350,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,227,499
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.