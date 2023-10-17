MeridianLink Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MLNK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MeridianLink Inc (Symbol: MLNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.55, changing hands as high as $17.73 per share. MeridianLink Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLNK's low point in its 52 week range is $12.49 per share, with $22.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.65.

