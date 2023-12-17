Meridian (MRBK) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) has been revised to 13.26 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 12.58 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.86% from the latest reported closing price of 13.38 / share.

Meridian Declares $0.12 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 13, 2023 received the payment on November 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $13.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.65%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 16.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.96 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meridian. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRBK is 0.17%, an increase of 2.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 5,339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 729K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 651K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 622K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing an increase of 28.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRBK by 19.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 368K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 328K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRBK by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Meridian Background Information

Meridian is an innovative and entrepreneurial community bank serving businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs in PA, NJ, DE and MD. Meridian's specialties includea robust business banking platform, commercial and consumer real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management services, retail banking, equipment financing and electronic payments processing.

