Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSX:MNO) Price Target Increased by 17.00% to 2.98

The average one-year price target for Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSX:MNO) has been revised to $2.98 / share. This is an increase of 17.00% from the prior estimate of $2.55 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $3.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 117.77% from the latest reported closing price of $1.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meridian Mining UK Societas. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNO is 0.22%, an increase of 12.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.95% to 11,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 7,000K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 4,105K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 300K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNO by 32.74% over the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 250K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNO by 17.87% over the last quarter.

