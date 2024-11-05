News & Insights

Meridian Energy’s Share Buyback Signals Strategic Growth

November 05, 2024 — 07:40 pm EST

Meridian Energy Limited (MDDNF) has released an update.

Meridian Energy Limited has announced the acquisition of 254,512 ordinary shares under its long-term incentive scheme, with each share priced at NZD $5.9261. This move represents a 0.0098% change in the total class of financial products and aligns with the company’s strategy to meet its obligations by buying back shares on the market. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Meridian’s commitment to shareholder value and strategic growth.

