Meridian Energy Updates Management Disclosures for Accuracy

Meridian Energy Limited (MDDNF) has released an update.
Meridian Energy Limited has issued ongoing disclosure notices for several of its directors and senior managers, including a correction to the share ownership details for Guy Waipara. This correction addresses a typographical error, ensuring transparency and accuracy for investors tracking Meridian’s stock performance on the NZX and ASX.
