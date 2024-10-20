News & Insights

Meridian Energy Unveils Governance Insights Amid Market Listing

Meridian Energy Limited (MDDNF) has released an update.

Meridian Energy Limited has announced a corporate governance presentation, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and effective management. Investors and stakeholders can gain insights into the company’s strategic direction during this week’s roadshow. Meridian is listed on both the NZX and ASX, enhancing its visibility in the financial markets.

