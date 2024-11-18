News & Insights

Meridian Energy Sees Boost in Hydro Storage Levels

November 18, 2024 — 03:45 pm EST

Meridian Energy Limited (MDDNF) has released an update.

Meridian Energy Limited reported a significant rise in hydro storage levels for October 2024, with national storage reaching 139% of historical averages. Despite above-normal rainfall and mild temperatures, national electricity demand was down by 4.4% compared to the previous year. Retail sales remained largely stable, with notable growth in large business sales.

