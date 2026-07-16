Meridian Energy Retail Sales Volume Rises In June, Q4

(RTTNews) - Meridian Energy Limited (MEZ.AX, MDDNF, MEL.NZ) reported Thursday higher retail sales volume in the month of June and in the fourth quarter.

Meridian's retail sales volumes in June 2026 were 6.4 percent higher than June 2025. Retail contracted sales volume was 822 Gwh, up from 773 Gwh last year.

Segment sales in residential increased 16.4 percent, and the growth was 5.3 percent in small medium business and 9.2 percent in large business, while agriculture was 1.3 percent lower.

Total generation volume grew to 1,164 GWh from 1,073 Gwh a year ago.

Meridian's customer connection numbers decreased 0.3 percent during June 2026.

In the fourth quarter, Meridian's retail sales volumes were 7.4 percent higher, with increases in residential, small business, large business, agricultural at a 5.2 percent higher average price.

At the end of the quarter, the company's customer numbers were 12.3 percent higher than last year.

In fiscal 2026, retail sales volumes are 8.8 percent higher than the same period last year.

Further, the company said, "Longer term, 2027 forward wholesale prices fell by over 35 percent from April through today and 2028 and 2029 have fallen 15 percent over the same period, as new renewable generation is built. This is already resulting in lower prices for commercial customers as their contracts come up for review."

In Australia, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading at A$4.6200, up 0.87 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.