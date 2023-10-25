Meridian Energy, NZ Windfarms to expand wind farm for up to $348 mln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based power company Meridian Energy MEL.NZ and wind energy firm NZ Windfarms NWF.NZ on Thursday agreed to form a joint venture to expand the Te Rere Hau wind farm for an estimated capital cost of between NZ$500 million and NZ$600 million ($348.36 million).

($1 = 1.7224 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru)

