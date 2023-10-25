News & Insights

Meridian Energy, NZ Windfarms to expand wind farm for up to $348 mln

October 25, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by Roshan Thomas for Reuters ->

Oct 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based power company Meridian Energy MEL.NZ and wind energy firm NZ Windfarms NWF.NZ on Thursday agreed to form a joint venture to expand the Te Rere Hau wind farm for an estimated capital cost of between NZ$500 million and NZ$600 million ($348.36 million).

($1 = 1.7224 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru)

((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.