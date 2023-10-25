Meridian Energy, NZ Windfarms to expand Te Rere Hau for up to $348 mln

Adds further details on project expansion, subscription of shares and expected timeline

Oct 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based power company Meridian Energy MEL.NZ and wind energy firm NZ Windfarms NWF.NZ on Thursday said they will form a joint venture to expand the Te Rere Hau wind farm for an estimated capital cost of up to NZ$600 million ($348.36 million).

The wind farm, located on the North Island, currently has 91 small turbines with a total installed capacity of 45.5 megawatts (MW). It will get about 39 new turbines, taking its power generation capacity to up to 170 MW.

"This will be New Zealand’s first wind farm repowering project and has the potential to generate seven times the annual renewable energy production of the existing fleet," Meridian said.

As part of the deal, Meridian will buy shares in NZ Windfarms representing 19.99% of the shareholding. It also intends to sign a 15-year power purchase deal for all the electricity produced from the repowered project, it said.

The final investment decision for the project expansion is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2025, with completion expected towards the end of fiscal 2027.

($1 = 1.7224 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

