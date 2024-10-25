News & Insights

Meridian Energy Announces Strategic Share Buyback Plan

October 25, 2024 — 12:59 am EDT

Meridian Energy Limited (MDDNF) has released an update.

Meridian Energy Limited is set to initiate a share buyback program to purchase up to 1,000,000 ordinary shares on the NZX Main Board as part of its FY25 Long-Term Incentive Plan. The buyback, running from November 1 to November 29, 2024, aims to retain senior employees and align their interests with shareholders by holding the shares as treasury stock. This strategy highlights Meridian’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and rewarding employee performance.

